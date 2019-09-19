Roe Conn Full Show (09/18/19): Rep. Kinzinger asses the Iranian threat, Ald. Reilly discusses pot shops downtown, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, September 18th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a Chicago Police Department pilot program that would allow CPD access(with the owner’s permission) to Ring doorbell cameras; Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly(42nd) discusses why he would like to see a limited number of retail recreational marijuana licenses downtown to capitalize on tourist dollars; Rep. Adam Kinzinger(R-IL) analyzes how the U.S. should respond to Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabian oil supplies; And the Top Five@5 features John Travolta flying his own plane to the Bahamas with recovery supplies.
