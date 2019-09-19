James Corden poses in the press room with the awards for outstanding short form variety series and outstanding variety special (pre- recorded) for "Carpool Karaoke: When Corden met McCartney Live From Liverpool" on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Nutritionist Nancy Lambert responds to Bill Mahr’s urge to bring back “fat-shaming”
Portrait Health Nutritionist Nancy Lambert responds to Bill Mahr’s suggestion to bring back “fat shaming” and James Corden’s own response to that. She explains why Mahr’s assertion is counterproductive and Nancy shares a different way to support those who need help with weight loss.