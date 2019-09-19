× MVPP 09.19.19 | Caitlin McCallister Executive Director of Catapult

Caitlin McCallister is the Executive Director of Catapult Chicago, the only non-profit, peer-selected community that empowers founders through experience sharing. With the bulk of her career based in hospitality at luxury-level resorts, her path to running a tech hub is an interesting one. No matter where that path has led, building great teams has always been at the core. In her current role, she helps 90+ startup founders do just that.

Catapult:

Catapult Chicago is a peer- selected concentration of Chicago’s most creative, ambitiously led, and talented startups in the technology sector. We house up to 20 companies and have approximately 100 people in the space. To date, our current and alumni companies have collectively raised $309 m and employ close to 1,000 people. Catapult is unique in that it is not venture backed, is focused exclusively on later stage companies (i.e., “scale ups”), and employs an admissions process, “peer selection,” that results in an insider’s pick of the next great digital companies, talent and energy in Chicago.

Listen to the podcast here: