Mark Carman Full Show 9.19.19 | Marijuana coming to town, Dez Clark, David Ross and Climate Change

Mark Carman takes the helm for tonight’s Nightside! Tonight we take on topics surrounding the climate change debate, Marijuana coming to town and the best burger in Chicago. Plus Mark speaks to former Chicago Bear Dez Clark about this years season and former Cub David Ross. All this and more on tonight’s Nightside!