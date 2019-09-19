Chemist David Dawson holds a sample of marijuana while interviewed at CW Analytical Laboratories in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Marijuana coming to the suburbs…Should you be worried?
Mark Carman speaks with attorney Stew Weiss about the legalization of marijuana coming to Illinois in 2020. What will it mean for the operators and what will the impact of the legalized drug have on suburban communities?