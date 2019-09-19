Marijuana coming to the suburbs…Should you be worried?

Posted 12:36 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09AM, September 19, 2019

Chemist David Dawson holds a sample of marijuana while interviewed at CW Analytical Laboratories in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Mark Carman speaks with attorney Stew Weiss about the legalization of marijuana coming to Illinois in 2020.  What will it mean for the operators and what will the impact of the legalized drug have on suburban communities?

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.