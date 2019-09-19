× A whistleblower complaint about President Trump, crime up on the CTA and disappearing birds

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Lake County officials dropping the murder charges against teens in an alleged car theft attempt, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle setting out to fix both the Metra Electric and Rock Island train lines, crime rising on the CTA, President Trump denying a whistleblower complaint about an improper promise to a foreign leader, birds disappearing across North America, the Cubs losing to the Reds before their critical four game series against the Cardinals this weekend, the White Sox defeating the Twins, the Bears getting set for their trip to Washington on Monday and Justin trying to figure out the best gear for the WGN Softball team’s playoff game.