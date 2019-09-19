× Live from Studio 303: George Freeman: “Chicago swings more than any place in the world”

What an incredible honor to have the legendary George Freeman in-studio tonight! Jazz great George Freeman, guitarist Mike Allemana and vocalist Joanie Pallatto join Justin on Extension 720 for a great conversation and to perform three songs from George’s latest album, “George the Bomb!” George talks about his amazing career, how different “George the Bomb!” is from his other work, his eclectic style of playing, his early life playing clubs and ballrooms, the skill needed to play jazz guitar, Chicago’s storied history with jazz, how much his family has done for the Chicago music community, what it means to play in front of a Chicago audience, why he continues to play despite being 92 years old and the upcoming show tomorrow night at Winter’s Jazz Club. George, Mike and Joanie perform “Home Grown Tomatoes,” “Mike’s Tempo” and “George the Bomb!”

