"Get Out" Score Composer Michael Abels on writing "Gospel horror" with Jordan Peele

Composer Michael Abels joins John Williams to talks about how he first connected with Jordan Peele, the creator of Academy Award Winner “Get Out” for which he wrote the score. And, he describes the evolution of his career since his work on the film. Hear the score live and watch Michael conduct at the Auditorium Theatre Saturday in the live concert experience of “Get Out.”