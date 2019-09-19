× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #38: The impact of Arts and Culture on Chicago

Tonight on Extension 720: The great guitarist George Freeman stops by to talk about his marvelous career and to play a few songs off of his new record, “George the Bomb!” EXPO CHICAGO is bringing the center of the contemporary art world to Chicago this weekend and Justin chats with three curators about the importance of the art fair to the city. We learn about a new art exhibition on the Green Line created by the Floating Museum art collective. And we tell you about a new exhibit that explores the systems that constitute the maintenance of, and barriers to, health for human beings. Also, George Freeman!!

