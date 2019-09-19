Does “Downtown Abbey” play well on the big-screen? Richard Roeper has the review of the popular TV series-turned movie right here!

"Downton Abbey" (courtesy of Perfect World Pictures)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“Downton Abbey”- the globally popular television series gets the big-screen treatment with all the major characters returning for a story-line set in 1927.

“Ad Astra”- Brad Pitt plays an astronaut in the future who embarks on a mission to Neptune in search of his father, played by Tommy Lee Jones.

