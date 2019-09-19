This image released by Focus features shows Jim Carter as Mr. Carson in a scene from "Downton Abbey." The highly-anticipated film continuation of the “Masterpiece” series that wowed audiences for six seasons, will be released Sept. 13, 2019, in the United Kingdom and on Sept. 20 in the United States. (Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features via AP)
Dean Richards previews ‘Downton Abbey’
This image released by Focus features shows Jim Carter as Mr. Carson in a scene from "Downton Abbey." The highly-anticipated film continuation of the “Masterpiece” series that wowed audiences for six seasons, will be released Sept. 13, 2019, in the United Kingdom and on Sept. 20 in the United States. (Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features via AP)
Bill and Wendy chat with Dean Richards. Bill shares this hilarious story about Dean that happened right before last week’s Walk of Fame. Dean also gives his review of ‘Downton Abbey’.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.