Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The Preseason rolls along and some young guys are turning heads.

Following the Blackhawks 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, Chris Boden and Scott King breakdown the post game reaction from Jeremy Colliton, Duncan Keith and Corey Crawford. Other topics of discussion include the impressive performances of Dominik Kubalík and Alex Nylander. Could they be on the team when the season starts? How valuable and effective can they be? The guys break down the tough decisions Jeremy Colliton will have to make.

Later in the show, Scott and Chris take your questions from Twitter and discuss the chances Adam Boqvist has making the team. Including comments from Colliton and Duncan Keith. Finally to wrap up the show you’ll hear from Corey Crawford, and the comfort the goaltender brings to the team.