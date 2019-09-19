× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.19.19: We love FRIENDS!

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy discuss their “love” for Pumpkin Spice. Pop Culture Writer and Author Saul Austerlitz talks about his new book “GENERATION FRIENDS: An Inside Look at the Show that Defined a Television Era”. Jarrett Payton gives his take on the Week 3 matchup between the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears. Dean Richards reviews the new “Downton Abbey” movie.

