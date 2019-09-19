Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.19.19: We love FRIENDS!

Posted 2:59 PM, September 19, 2019, by

Wendy Snyder, Bill Leff and Jasmine Cooper (Marlene Wells / WGN Radio)(Marlene Wells / WGN Radio)

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy discuss their “love” for Pumpkin Spice. Pop Culture Writer and Author Saul Austerlitz talks about his new book “GENERATION FRIENDS: An Inside Look at the Show that Defined a Television Era”. Jarrett Payton gives his take on the Week 3 matchup between the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears. Dean Richards reviews the new “Downton Abbey” movie.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

