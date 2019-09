× Bears vs. Redskins Week 3 Preview with Jarrett Payton

Bill and Wendy check-in with Jarrett Payton to take a closer look at the Bears Week 3 matchup against the Washington Redskins. Jarrett talks about Tribusky’s confidence on the field, the Bears’ offensive performance, and much more.

