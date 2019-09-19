LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Whitney Houston performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Base Entertainment’s Brian Becker reveals the magic of the upcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour
Base Entertainment CEO Brian Becker joins John Williams to describe how a hologram tour is produced as the company heads into the launch of Whitney Houston’s, beginning next year. Then, Brian responds to push-back on the plan.