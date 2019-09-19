Base Entertainment’s Brian Becker reveals the magic of the upcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour

Posted 3:45 PM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:42PM, September 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Whitney Houston performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Base Entertainment CEO Brian Becker joins John Williams to describe how a hologram tour is produced as the company heads into the launch of Whitney Houston’s, beginning next year. Then, Brian responds to push-back on the plan.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.