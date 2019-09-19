Ald. Brendan Reilly explains why he’d like to see a limited number of pot shops downtown

A man browses through a display of cannabis-infused cookies as customers attend the opening of "Dr. Greenthumb", the flagship medical and recreational marijuana dispensary opened today by B Real of Cypress Hill fame in Sylmar, California on August 15, 2018. - B Real is a longtime San Fernando Valley resident and has been a prominent figure at the forefront of cannabis legalization for over two decades, the dispensary named after the Cypress Hill track "Dr Greenthumb" which has served as a rallying cry for cannabis community since its 1998 release. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly(42nd) joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposal for the distrubition of 91 recreational marijuana retail licenses that would exclude the downtown area, the city’s biggest tourism center.

