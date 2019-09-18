× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/18/19: Investing In Annuities, The Hard Seltzer Craze & Chicago’s Dispensary Locations

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the ins and outs of investing in annuities, to where the dozens of dispensaries might be located in Chicago.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher of TerrySavage.com, readied herself for the announcements coming from the Federal Reserve this afternoon (focusing on the little details to indicate a strategy going forward) and she also answered some listener questions like, “how will annuities be impacted by these low interest rates?”

Segment 2: (At 13:13) Josh Noel, Beer Writer at Chicago Tribune and Author of Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch and How Craft Beer Became Big Buisness, explained how this hard seltzer craze began, what it means for beer companies who are feeling it in their bottom line, and where it will go next.

Segment 3: (At 22:10) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crains Chicago Business, broke down Mayor Lightfoot’s stance on where the city should build it’s marijuana dispensaries since her latest decision wont allow any dispensaries in the Loop or on the Mag Mile.