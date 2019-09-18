Listen: Blackhawks vs. Detroit – Also available on AM 1000

This On-The-Go Smoothie Bowl is Designed to Spark Joy

Posted 7:00 PM, September 18, 2019

Be honest: are you a regular deskfast eater — grabbing breakfast while you’re settling in at the office? Jon Agay noticed this trend while doing market research for what would become joyböl, a “ready-in-seconds” granola smoothie bowl. Made to eat while you’re on the go, you simply add water or your preferred milk and get ready to enjoy. Jon, the co-founder of joyböl, was in the unique position of developing the product as an “intrapreneur” with the backing of his employer, Kellogg’s, where he is the Global Senior Marketing Director.

