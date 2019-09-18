Listen: Blackhawks vs. Detroit – Also available on AM 1000

The Top Five@5 (09/18/19): Mike Pompeo says Iran committed “an act of war”, Robert O’Brien is Trump’s new National Security Adviser, John Travolta helps out in the Bahamas for hurricane relief, and more…

Posted 7:01 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58PM, September 18, 2019

John Travolta’s Instagram video, encouraging people to help the Bahamas.

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, September 18th, 2019:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Iran’s attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities “an act of war.” President Trump, before heading to San Diego introduced the press to his new National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien. John Travolta flew his 737 to the Bahamas with food, water, and supplies to help out with Hurricane Dorian relief. Mariah Carey lends her voice to a new ABC sitcom, and more!

