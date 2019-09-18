The Opening Bell 9/18/19: Hearing Aids Can Help Reduce Dementia & Depression
One of the most difficult aspects of growing older is the health care hurdles to overcome. Steve Grzanich focused in on a study that shined a spot light on how hearing aids reduce the development of dementia, depression, and falls for those over the age of 66. Elham Mahmoudi (Health Economist, Researcher and Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan in the Department of Family Medicine) reviewed her study results and shared what the older generation can do to help mitigate these health struggles. Harold Kim (COO of The U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform) broke down the results of the annual 2019 Lawsuit Climate Survey: Ranking The States where Illinois ranks dead last in the survey.