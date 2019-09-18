× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.18.19: Eric Zorn on faith and field goal kicks, Phil Vettel, why college years matter, Whitney Houston on tour

John Williams starts off the show by having a word with Chicago Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn, whose most recent column sparked controversy with his readers. Eric responds to those who disagree or have their own interpretations of Eddy Piñeiro’s tweet, thanking God for his winning field goal kick. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to answer your questions of weeks past, and to give his review of Mercado Cocina. Education Journalist and Author Paul Tough joins John to talk about his book, The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us. Finally, John weighs in on the backlash towards Whitney Houston’s estate after its plan was unveiled to launch a hologram tour of Houston. And, John’s thoughts on Sean Spicer’s “Dancing with the Stars” debut.