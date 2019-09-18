× The Benefits & Powers of Kombucha

Matt Lancor, founder of the Chicago based kombucha company, Komuchade, joins me to explain what exactly kombucha is, its benefits and the process. Their mission is to create the cleanest, organic and pure probiotic sports drinks designed for athletes and health-conscious creatives. Low in sugar, no extras and no artificial flavors, this is truly the best Kombucha I’ve ever tasted. Matt is an Engineer and Rugby athlete, so sourcing and utilizing the best raw materials was the priority. Learn more about Kombuchade products, events and how to make your own on the website at www.kombuchade.com and follow them on IG @kombuchade. Jen Z listeners get a special discount code to receive FREE shipping! Use code “ZenJen11” at checkout!

This episode is brought to you by my fabulous sponsors Ethos Training Systems. Check out their new member promo at www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships.