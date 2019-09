× The 2019 Lawsuit Climate Survey Rankings – Illinois Is Dead Last

The U.S. legal system was created to be one of the best in the world, but according to business leaders its vastly different from state to state. Steve Grzanich was joined by Harold Kim (COO of The U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform) to review the 2019 Lawsuit Climate Survey that measured the fairness and reasonableness of each state’s court system but unfortunately Illinois ranked dead last.