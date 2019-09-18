× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.18.19: Find Out What Steve got Mark Carman for his Wedding.

Mark Carman is in for Dave Eanet!

Today on the show, Steve and Ji tease Mark Carman’s wedding registry. After some great investigative work from Producer Viv and Ji, Steve ended up buying two items on that list. Can you guess what they are? Later Karen Conti talks about how four Wheaton College students are suing the City of Chicago. Your MVPP(s) is Mike Ferguson and Jonathan Snyder from Freedom Golf Association. Dean Richards has the latest news on entertainment, and Adam Burish reveals the Blackhawks line up against the Red Wings in tonight’s game. Plus, Ji’s Neighborhood Eats segment and Raue Center For The Arts join in studio in the final hour.

