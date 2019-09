× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.17.19: There’s an App For That…

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, Steve asks for the latest/ most popular smartphone apps he needs to know about…the results were interesting, Your Kid of The Week is 18-year-old Ryan Weigland & Your MVPP is Tina Sernet, Executive Director of The Sports Shed. Plus a recap of Steve’s interview with Jim Gaffigan about his new movie!

