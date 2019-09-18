× Pat Tomasulo explains why he didn’t answer the firing question on the WGN Morning News 25th Anniversary Show

Last night towards the end of the WGN Morning News 25th Anniversary show, the audience got a chance to ask the morning show some questions. One audience member asked, “If there was ever a time that any of you felt like you might get fired?” WGN’s Pat Tomasulo joins Bill and Wendy show to explain why he didn’t fully answer the question, and he reflects on the years he spent with the wild morning crew.

