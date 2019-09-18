Pat Tomasulo explains why he didn’t answer the firing question on the WGN Morning News 25th Anniversary Show

Posted 3:05 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, September 18, 2019

Pat Tomasulo on WGN Morning News.

Last night towards the end of the WGN Morning News 25th Anniversary show, the audience got a chance to ask the morning show some questions. One audience member asked, “If there was ever a time that any of you felt like you might get fired?” WGN’s Pat Tomasulo joins Bill and Wendy show to explain why he didn’t fully answer the question, and he reflects on the years he spent with the wild morning crew.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.