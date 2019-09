× Neighborhood Eats 09.18.19 | Perilla Restaurant

Ji dreads when someone asks her what her favorite Korean restaurant is, but if she had to really choose a great place for Korean, she recommends Perilla: Korean American Fare. On this episode of Neighborhood Eats, Ji and Steve are joined by Andy Lim, chef, and Mathew Yo, owner to talk about Korean cuisine!

Be sure to read Ji’s article for the Sun Times here: chicago.suntimes.com

Listen to the podcast here: