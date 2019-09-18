× MVPP 09.18.19 | Mike Ferguson & Jonathan Snyder – Freedom Golf Association

Jonathan Snyder is Director of Golf Operations for Freedom Golf Association and vice captain of the United States Para-Golf Team. He did not playing golf seriously until he was 21 but through hard work and sticking to his goals Jonathan got his handicap down to about a 6 and now competes in national and international events for adaptive golfers. He has won several tournaments across the country over the last few years and looks forward to someday being the #1 ranked adaptive golfer in the world. Last year at FGA he and his team of dedicated coaches provided 6,755 adaptive golf lessons in the Chicagoland area. His goal for this year is to inspire even more adaptive athletes and provide over 9,000 lessons for people in the special needs community.

Before joining Freedom Golf this year Mike Ferguson worked as an advisor guiding first-time entrepreneurs on how to get from concept to launch. Since graduating from college he has been a key member of several startup companies and fully understands the work ethic, can-do attitude and overarching sense of responsibility necessary to make an organization successful and believes the mission must drive the decision making process. Mike graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1984 where he was a member of the SAE fraternity and the UK rugby team. He has 3 sons who are all currently in college. He had a kidney transplant in 1995 (his brother was the living donor) and in 2001 he was the top individual fundraiser for the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. For the last several years he has had a desire to work for an organization that focuses on helping others…

The Freedom Golf Association hosted a group of children from the Shriners Hospital in Chicago along with a group of wounded veterans during the Tuesday, August 13, practice round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club. The highlight of the day for the FGA guests, other than watching the top 70 golfers in the world prepare to compete for the FedEx Cup, was a Junior Clinic at 4 p.m. sponsored by the Western Golf Association. The FGA team lined up on the driving range next to pro golfer, Dustin Johnson (in the light blue shirt). Chicago’s own Mark Wilson, a five-time winner on the PGA TOUR, served as the emcee for the event. As part of the clinic, Mark invited two of FGA’s adaptive golf coaches and the Chicago Shriners Hospital local ambassador to step up and show the crowd how “adaptive golfers” swing a golf club.

Listen to the podcast here: