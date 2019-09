× More On Entertainment 09.18.19: Recapping WGN TV’s 25th Anniversary Special

Dean Richards and the WGN TV Morning Show Crew may be running on fumes today, as they were doing their third show in a 24-hour span. They celebrated their 25th Anniversary with a prime time special last night, and Dean talked about some of his favorite parts while visiting with the Steve Cochran Show this morning. Dean also shares his thoughts on the Whitney Houston Hologram Tour and Taylor Swift as well.