Marijuana zones, a proposal to ban e-cigarettes and the Jonas Brothers spotted at Chicago barbecue restaurant

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lori Lightfoot introducing a legal marijuana zoning proposal, a proposal to ban the sales of electronic cigarettes and the cartridges of liquid used to fill them in Chicago being introduced in the City Council. the Jonas Brothers being spotted at “Chicago barbecue joint,” SNL firing a newly hired cast member, the Cubs losing the Reds, the Sox losing to the Twins and the Bears getting back on the practice field ahead of their game against Washington on Monday night.