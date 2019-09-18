× Keith, Hagel score in Blackhawks’ 2-1 preseason win over Red Wings

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

The Blackhawks improved to 1-1-1 in the preseason with a win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. It was the Hawks’ first preseason game on the United Center’s home ice for the year.

Forward Taro Hirose scored the first goal of the game for the Red Wings on a power play late in the first period.

Hawks winger Brandon Hagel scored unassisted to tie it 1-1 early in the second period.

Duncan Keith scored his first goal of the preseason off a pass from Patrick Kane near the halfway point of the second to give Chicago a 2-1 lead. Alex Nylander also picked up an assist on the play.

“Nice pass by Kaner,” Keith said. “One-one game there. We needed a little bit of momentum. It’s nice to get this win. We hadn’t won so far in preseason, so it’s always kind of good to build off that.”

Jonathan Toews won 16 of 20 faceoffs.

“I felt good last year when I came back,” said Hawks goalie Corey Crawford, who saved 23 of 24 Wings’ shots, of missing time last year with a concussion. “I was ready to go. This is nice again too — we had a long summer so I think everyone’s excited to be back here and getting these preseason games going.”

Next up

The Blackhawks take on the Boston Bruins Saturday at the United Center (7:30 p.m. central).

