How to Bring Sales Into the 21st Century

While other aspects of business, like marketing, product and UX, have been revamped and revolutionized multiple times in just the last 10 years, the technology many businesses give to their sales teams is decades-old and not up to solving modern problems. Showpad is aiming to help companies move a few evolutionary stages forward. Specifically, they’re focusing on the sales enablement side through their content management platform, where salespeople can store digital materials for clients and easily share them across teams. Showpad COO Jason Holmes joins Scott in-studio to talk about where sales goes wrong, and where it’s going next.