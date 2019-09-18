Highlights: Twins 9 – White Sox 8 – 9/17/19

Posted 9:54 AM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, September 18, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Ryan Cordell, left, and Danny Mendick celebrate Cordell's two-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Ryne Harper during the 12th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 9-8 in the 12 innings. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins – September 17, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.