× Team MVP: Here Is What We Currently Know About Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be released on October 25. Last week Activision released an open beta for PS4. XBOX One, and PC. Team MVP Correspondent Brian Althimer & GameSpot Associate Editor Michael Higham discuss what they like so far about this game and its various multiplayer features.

Check out GameSpot.com for your latest video game news, previews, and reviews.

Follow GameSpot on Twitter at: Twitter.com/GameSpot

Like GameSpot on Facebook at: Facebook.com/GameSpot

Follow Michael on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Michaelphigham

Want to hear more of Team MVP and Mason Vera Paine? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason & Team MVP on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow the crew on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com