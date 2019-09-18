Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Team MVP: Here Is What We Currently Know About Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Photo Courtesy of Activision)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be released on October 25. Last week Activision released an open beta for PS4. XBOX One, and PC. Team MVP Correspondent Brian Althimer & GameSpot Associate Editor Michael Higham discuss what they like so far about this game and its various multiplayer features.

