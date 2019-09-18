× Dr. Terry Mason, COO of Cook County Department of Public Health Talks with Elysabeth Alfano

COO of Cook County Department of Public Health, Dr. Terry Mason, sits down with Awesome Vegans Podcast Host Elysabeth Alfano to explain what our bodies need. Comparing our bodies to machines that need care and upkeep, just like with a car, Dr. Mason explains that you need to give it the right inputs for it to run well.

In 2004, Mason was having a heart attack while on a tread mill and was told to go on medicine. Getting only four hours of nutritional education in medical school, Dr. Mason decided to research what he could do instead of meds and found his way to a whole-food, plant-based diet. He subsequently lost almost 50 pounds

Dr. Mason’s conviction is palpable. He explains that the average person eats 57 pounds of chicken and 100 pounds of meat a year on the standard American diet (many say over 200 pounds if fish is included). It is no wonder that many Americans are unhealthy and suffering. For some plant-based recipe options, click here.

As if this isn’t enough, we also talk about the [Qcm0v78yEIs]nitty-gritty: POOP! Think you are healthy? Listen in to find out and to learn about…POOP!

For more information, visit ElysabethAlfano.com . Dr. Mason is running a Food Summit on October 4 and 5. To attend, click here.

