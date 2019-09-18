× Dr. John Duffy on his new book, “Parenting The New Teen In The Age of Anxiety”

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy show to talk about his new book, “Parenting The New Teen In The Age of Anxiety.” Dr. Duffy also explains the dark web, the reasons why your child might be using it, parental controls, and what you need to know about it.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.https://wgnradio.com/2019/09/18/dr-john-duffy-on…e-age-of-anxiety/