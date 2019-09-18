× Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Iran’s attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities: “There’s no doubt, it’s an act of war.”

Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest developments in the rising tensions in the Middle East, and whether or not the United States are headed towards an armed conflict with Iran after the bombing of Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3680153/3680153_2019-09-18-230753.64kmono.mp3

