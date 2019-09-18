A Saudi military officer walks by what was described asa the remains of Iranian cruise missiles and drones used in an attack this weekend that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, during a press conference by military spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Though Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed the assault, the U.S. alleges Iran was behind it. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Iran’s attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities: “There’s no doubt, it’s an act of war.”
A Saudi military officer walks by what was described asa the remains of Iranian cruise missiles and drones used in an attack this weekend that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, during a press conference by military spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Though Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed the assault, the U.S. alleges Iran was behind it. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest developments in the rising tensions in the Middle East, and whether or not the United States are headed towards an armed conflict with Iran after the bombing of Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.