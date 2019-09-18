× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.18.19: The most bizarre driving laws from around the world

Happy 25th Anniversary to WGN Morning News! WGN’s Pat Tomasulo explains the “secret” he couldn’t reveal on the WGN Morning News Primetime Special that aired last night. Dr. John Duffy talks about his new book, “Parenting The New Teen In The Age of Anxiety.” And, we’ve got the strangest driving laws from around the world.

