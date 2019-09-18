× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.18.19: Have you ever had your mouth washed out with soap?

On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss why some celebrities are defending Shane Gillis after his firing from “Saturday Night Live.” They also chat about old-fashioned school punishments like washing a mouth out with soap, the career of actor Michael Richards, “JAG”, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.