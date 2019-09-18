PHILADELPHIA - JUNE 09: Adam Burish #37 of the Chicago Blackhawks hoists the Stanley Cup after teammate Patrick Kane scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 and win the Stanley Cup in Game Six of the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Wachovia Center on June 9, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Adam Burish Announces Tonight’s Blackhawks Lineup Against The Red Wings
Former Blackhawks center, Adam Burish, joined the Steve Cochran Show to not only preview tonight’s preseason game against the rival Detroit Red Wings, but to announce who will be participating as well. Adam talks about which players to keep an eye as the team gets ready for the regular season. Towards the end of the interview, Steve asks Adam to give some advice to Mark Carman about getting married. Adam got married last month, and Mark will be hearing wedding bells in November.