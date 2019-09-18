× Adam Burish Announces Tonight’s Blackhawks Lineup Against The Red Wings

Former Blackhawks center, Adam Burish, joined the Steve Cochran Show to not only preview tonight’s preseason game against the rival Detroit Red Wings, but to announce who will be participating as well. Adam talks about which players to keep an eye as the team gets ready for the regular season. Towards the end of the interview, Steve asks Adam to give some advice to Mark Carman about getting married. Adam got married last month, and Mark will be hearing wedding bells in November.