Wintrust Business Lunch 9/17/19: WeWork’s Delayed IPO, Cosmetics Industry Growth & CBOE’s HQ Move

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the news of WeWork pushing back their IPO and CBOE deciding to make Chicago’s Old Post Office building their new home by the end of 2020.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-Founder of Najarian Family Office, tapped into the pulse of the markets today with news revolving around oil prices in the Middle East, the pushed back WeWork IPO, and much more.

Segment 2: (At 6:01) Elysabeth Alfano, Pant-based news insider and Host of WGN’s podcast Awesome Vegans, shared the details on the new US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) that was introduced by the Beyond Investing team as more socially aware investors jump into the market.

Segment 3: (At 12:05) Rupert Steiner, European Bureau Chief for MarketWatch, recapped the details of his conversation with the CEO of the cosmetics company L’Oréal, and how an unexpected environmental factor is helping them thrive in 2019.

Segment 4: (At 20:11) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, dove into the news that the CBOE announced they will be moving their headquarters and trading floor to the Old Post Office, adding to the impressive list of building tenants like Uber, Ferrara, and others.