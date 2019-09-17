Why Empathy and Having Fun Are the Secrets to Marketing (and Business) Success

This probably comes as no surprise, but around here, we believe that business talk doesn’t always have to be serious. It’s possible to be scaling huge companies, laser-focused on your mission while bringing in your personality, too. A serious business owner who agrees with this sentiment: John Ostler, co-founder of Eight Bit Studios. The Chicago-based creative shop designs and develops apps and websites for companies that want to push the envelope on originality. John also co-hosts his own Chicago-centric business podcast, Bytes Over Bagels. After a hiatus, the show is back for a second season and features interviews with an array of tech and business leaders covering topics like design, investment, as well as product and strategy.