True Crime | Crimes, Fraud and Bookbags…It's the "Back To School Special"

Tonight Kelly Richmond Pope and Bill Kresse take a look at at the crimes and fraud happening across the country during the back to school season. First, a very interesting story that deals with the college admission scandal as well as school boundaries. Kelly Williams-Bolar joins them on air to recall her story which landed her in jail after a fraudulent line that was crossed involving school districts. Then, with school back in session Police Chief James McGee from Governors State University joins us to talk about the importance of staying alert during the school year.