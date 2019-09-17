× This Company Is Trying to Reduce Healthcare Costs by Figuring Out Drug Discounts

A SaaS platform developed by pharmaceutical industry veterans, Kalderos combines that background knowledge with artificial intelligence and data to calculate when and where discounts should be applied. Jeremy Docken founded the company with the goal of untangling the issue of noncompliant discounts in the pharmaceutical industry. If that sentence made very little sense to you, you are far from alone. Even Jeremy, who has a background in pharmaceuticals and auditing, admits that negotiating the messy world of drug prices from a patient’s perspective is a headache in itself.