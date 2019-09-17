The Top Five@5 (09/17/19): Corey Lewandowski testifies before Congress, Sean Spicer debuts on Dancing with the Stars, Antonio Brown’s former doctor sues for unpaid fees & flatulence, and more…

Posted 7:32 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:22PM, September 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Sean Spicer attends the "Dancing With The Stars" Season 28 show at CBS Television City on September 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, September 17th, 2019:

During Corey Lewandowski’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado asked Trump’s former campaign manager whether democrats had become “useful idiots” who are helping Russia undermine the United States. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his debut on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. You can now call Mickey Mouse if your child has trouble sleeping, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.