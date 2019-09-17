× The Top Five@5 (09/17/19): Corey Lewandowski testifies before Congress, Sean Spicer debuts on Dancing with the Stars, Antonio Brown’s former doctor sues for unpaid fees & flatulence, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, September 17th, 2019:

During Corey Lewandowski’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado asked Trump’s former campaign manager whether democrats had become “useful idiots” who are helping Russia undermine the United States. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his debut on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. You can now call Mickey Mouse if your child has trouble sleeping, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3679856/3679856_2019-09-18-004456.64kmono.mp3

