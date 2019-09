× The Opening Bell 9/17/19: United Auto Workers Strike Powerful, But Likely Short-Lived

The United Auto Workers (UAW) is a powerful manufacturing union, so when 50,000 of them walk out and strike, people are going to listen. Steve Grzanich checked in on that strike with Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal and Chief Executive Magazine) to gauge the pulse of their demands and what General Motors will likely do to resolve contract negotiations.