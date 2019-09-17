× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.17.19: Car key fobs, the Out of the Darkness Walk, “Teddy Saves America,” Gary Pressy

John Williams tells you about an incident when his wife, Brenda, got out of the car yesterday and you call in with your solutions for the future. Then, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Secretary and Outreach Chair Cara Levinson shares what the Out of the Darkness Walk symbolizes and the goals of the organization. Humanities Scholar Clay Jenkinson joins John to talk about what made President Theodore Roosevelt so well-liked, just ahead of the upcoming “Teddy Saves America” stage show at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre Saturday, Oct. 12. Finally, the retiring Chicago Cubs organist, Gary Pressy joins the show to talk about some of his favorite moments in Wrigley Field, Mike Ditka’s rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” and more.