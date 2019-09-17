× Tech Tuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: What’s so special about the new iPhone 11?

It’s Tech Tuesday! This week, Bill and Wendy are joined by CNET Senior Editor, Bridget Carey. Bridget talks about what’s new with the iPhone 11 and is it worth upgrading to. Google Maps has a new feature — you can blend public transit, walking, biking, and car-hailing directions and get the ETA. And, Nintendo’s new retro wireless SNES gamepad is now avaiable for purchase, but you will need a Nintendo Switch Online account to purchase it.

