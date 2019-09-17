× Tech Talk with CNET’s Ian Sherr | iPhone 11, 5G Myths Debunked, Seinfeld Heads to Netflix

CNET Editor-at-large Ian Sherr joins Nick Digilio for his latest round of Tech Talk.

This time, Ian recaps the 2019 Apple event and new iterations of the iPhone and Apple Watch, plus Apple’s new foray into gaming with Apple Arcade. Ian also tackles the issue of on-board storage in iPhones, debunks myths about 5G cell data and Netflix’s purchase of the streaming rights to Seinfeld.

You can read all these stories and more at CNET and follow Ian on Twitter for all your tech news.

