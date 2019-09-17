× Senator Dick Durbin on the Israel elections: “I’m not a fan of Netanyahu…I hope the people of Israel see it the same way.”

Senator Dick Durbin joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest developments in the Saudi oil attack, and whether there’s evidence that Iran is the culprit in the strike. Also, Sen. Durbin weighs-in on the election in Israel for their next Prime Minister.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3679851/3679851_2019-09-17-232151.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!