Senator Dick Durbin on the Israel elections: “I’m not a fan of Netanyahu…I hope the people of Israel see it the same way.”

Posted 7:03 PM, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, September 17, 2019

A family votes in the settlement of Tekoa, West Bank, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Israelis began voting Tuesday in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power despite a looming indictment on corruption charges. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Senator Dick Durbin joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest developments in the Saudi oil attack, and whether there’s evidence that Iran is the culprit in the strike. Also, Sen. Durbin weighs-in on the election in Israel for their next Prime Minister.

